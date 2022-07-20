Leaders to discuss safety improvements on thrill rides after boy’s fatal plunge from Orlando FreeFall

The father of a teen who fell to his death on an Orlando thrill ride wants a permanent memorial for his son -- and the ride torn down.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried will hold a virtual news conference Wednesday to introduce a framework to improve safety on thrill rides.

The push comes months after the death of Tyre Sampson, who fell from the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Fried held a meeting a last month with state Sen. Randolph Bracey to discuss the investigation into Sampson’s death.

Ad

“The problem is that we don’t even know what was the ultimate cause and what was the causation, (so) that is certainly going to be something that is what is being investigated,” Fried said.

Sampson’s autopsy report was released last month and showed that the teen weighed about 100 pounds over the weight limit of the attraction, according to the ride manual.

Protestors gathered outside ICON Park Monday afternoon to rail against the amusement park following the death of a 14-year-old boy who fell from the park’s Orlando FreeFall ride.

Sampson’s dad recently demanded the dismantling of the Orlando FreeFall, saying a permanent memorial should be created for his son.

Bracey and state Rep. Geraldine Thompson are set to join Fried at the 9:30 a.m. news conference.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.Com for updates on this story.