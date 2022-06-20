Father of Tyre Sampson, attorney to speak about release of autopsy

The family of the teen who died on the drop tower ride at Icon Park is set to hold a press conference.

The father of Tyre Sampson will speak alongside his lawyer, Ben Crump, on the release of his son’s autopsy, after Tyre’s spring break trip here to Orlando turned tragic.

That planned press conference is set for 11:30 Monday morning.

Yarnell Sampson will speak after an autopsy report released last week revealed Tyre Sampson was nearly 100 pounds over the weight limit when he fell from the Orlando Free Fall Ride at Icon Park back in March.

His message comes after a state investigation found that the operator of the ride made manual adjustments, resulting in the ride not being safe.

“No words to describe a father or a parent or a mother, burying their child,” Yarnell Sampson said. “It’s no word to describe that.”

Yarnell Sampson is speaking to reporters more than a month after the tragedy demanding change.

The autopsy also ruled Sampson’s manner of death by accident and his cause of death blunt force trauma.

Ad

“I could go to depression and hide and let this just fall away, or I can stand up and do the right thing,” Yarnell Sampson said.

He and Tyre’s mom filed this lawsuit back in April suing several companies, including the ride operator and the manufacturer.

The family says more could have been done, including installing seatbelts, and that the operator failed to post warnings about proper height and weight restrictions.

The Orlando Slingshot Group released this statement following the release of the autopsy, saying in part:

“The loss of Tyre Sampson was a tragic accident. We continue to communicate and cooperate with representatives of Tyre’s family, as well as the Department of Agriculture. We are devoted to working with our lawmakers in making lasting safety changes in the amusement park industry.”