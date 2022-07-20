Wanted teen ran away from foster home, may be in Marion County, deputies say

Christian Coleman is a missing and wanted teenager believed to be in Marion County. He ran away from a foster home, according to Hernando County deputies.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A missing and wanted teenager is believed to be in Marion County after he ran away from a foster home in Hernando County, deputies said.

Christian Coleman, 17, may be traveling between Hernando County and Ocala because he has family and friends who reside in the Ocala area, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Hernando is southwest of Marion.

Coleman is listed as a wanted person with multiple juvenile pickup orders issued for his arrest in both Marion and Hernando, deputies said. He is suspected of vehicle burglary and grand theft auto, which are both felonies.

Deputies said Coleman ran away from a foster home in Spring Hill sometime overnight in February.

Coleman is white with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, but his weight is unknown, according to the sheriff’s office.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips on this case, and the person can remain anonymous, deputies said.

Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted here.