Woman with pitchfork, whip tries to sell teddy bears at Florida Publix, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman accused of waving a pitchfork and black whip in front of a Publix store was arrested Tuesday in Lake County, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Publix manager told deputies that Lisa Anne Slone, 56, was trying to sell teddy bears behind the store in Minneola earlier that day, the Florida Highway Patrol report said.

The manager told troopers Slone used the pitchfork to stab a mini van, the report said. The manager also said the owner of the vehicle did not want police involvement and would fix the damage on their own, according to FHP.

Troopers ordered Slone to stop, but she refused to put the weapon down and walked away, according to the arrest affidavit. The report said Slone unbuckled her seatbelt after being placed in a patrol car and began kicking at the window.

According to FHP, Slone appeared to be highly intoxicated on a stimulant drug but did not have an odor of alcohol. After being asked about her cut marks and bruises, Slone said she “felt no pain anymore and that God was in control,” the report said.

Slone is being held in the Orange Lake County Jail, and she is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $5,000 bond.

