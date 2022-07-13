Lake County deputy arrested, accused of solicitation of prostitution

A Lake County deputy turned himself in on Wednesday after being suspected of solicitation of prostitution.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake County deputy turned himself in to the Lake County Detention Center and was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation suspected solicitation of prostitution, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation against Sgt. Scott Stone started in March after the sheriff’s office received vague information advising that a deputy was “possibly paying for sex,” a news release said.

The office said its Special Investigations Unit established probable cause that Stone paid a subject for sex, and deputies said they are investigating if Stone once did this while on duty.

Stone’s activity ranged from June 2021 through February, according to the new release. His bond was set at $1,000.

Details of the case have been sealed by a court, and deputies said that disciplinary proceedings are underway.