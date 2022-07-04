Body found after boater disappears in Lake County lake

EUSTIS, Fla. – Dive teams in Lake County found the body of a boater who disappeared after an accident on Lake Yale on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The body, identified as Nicholas Kenly, was located Monday at 7 a.m.

[TRENDING: 2 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Apopka neighborhood | Orlando, News 6 team up for Fireworks at the Fountain | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

FWC said it received a call Saturday afternoon about a possible boating accident on Lake Yale near Eustis. One victim was safely pulled out of the water, but the victim said another boater was missing.

Ad

Crews with FWC and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office searched the lake for two days.

This comes after a missing boater was recovered in East Lake Toho in St. Cloud.

The incident is still under investigation.