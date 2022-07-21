Winter Springs Performing Arts Center set for Disney musical ‘Newsies’

The Winter Springs Performing Arts Center is gearing up for its August performance of the hit Disney musical "Newsies"

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – The Winter Springs Performing Arts Center is preparing for its rendition of the Broadway Disney musical “Newsies” this August.

“Newsies” — based on a 1992 film of the same name and inspired by the 1899 strike by a coalition of newsboys — follows 17-year-old Jack Kelly as he navigates the pitfalls of being a newsboy at the turn of the 20th century.

The center is set to perform the musical Aug. 4-7 with matinee and evening showtimes. Tickets are $16 per person and can be purchased on the theatre’s website.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the theatre’s website here.

