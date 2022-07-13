Dr. Phillips Center chairman retires after nearly 2 decades with Orlando performing arts venue

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Dr. Phillips Center chairman is retiring after nearly two decades of working at the Orlando performing arts organization, the theatre officials announced Wednesday.

Jim Pugh, one of the founding donors of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts who has been on the board for 19 years, will be succeeded by Ed Timberlake, effective immediately.

[TRENDING: Flagler commissioner argues with troopers as he’s cited for speeding twice | Father of suspect in Mount Dora chase missing, endangered, Volusia sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Timberlake, a 28-year Orlando resident and long-standing performing arts center member, has already appointed businesswoman Sibille Pritchard as Vice Chair.

“This is an incredible opportunity to honor Pugh’s legacy by ensuring the success of the organization for future generations. We intend to continue reinforcing the arts center as a source of pride, an economic engine and a diverse and inclusive place for our entire region to enjoy,” Timberlake said in a news release.

During Pugh’s last board meeting on June 30, donor Neal Dempsey announced a $1 million donation to the arts center to honor the former chairman’s legacy and board member Irving Matthews gifted $1.2 million toward the art center’s phase two construction.

“I’m thankful to everyone who put their hard-earned money, time and effort into this project, and most importantly, for showing how philanthropy can positively impact a community. I’m elated for Ed and Sibille, who have been remarkably engaged and supportive members of the Board. I believe they have the qualities and drive to lead this organization with the same standard of excellence as when we started,” Pugh said in a statement.

Ad

Pugh’s impact has been felt around the area, as he helped carve out a space for the world-class performing arts center.

“Jim’s commitment to arts and culture has impacted Orange County tremendously. His leadership at the Dr. Phillips Center and throughout our community will impact our residents and visitors for many years to come. I’m proud to have served as a Board Member at the arts center during his time as Chair and grateful for his efforts to bring a state-of-the-art venue to our region,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said in a news release.

For more information about the current Dr. Phillips Center team, click here.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: