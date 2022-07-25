Dashcam video shows woman with pitchfork, whip before arrest outside Florida Publix

The Florida Highway Patrol released dashcam video of a woman who was accused of waving a pitchfork and black whip in front of a Publix store in Lake County on July 20.

The video shows an FHP patrol car pull up in front of the store where Lisa Anne Slone, 56, is walking around in the rain with the pitchfork and whip.

You can see the woman stand in front of the trooper’s car and raise the items up into the air before walking toward the store’s entrance.

A trooper can be seen in the video exiting his vehicle and walking toward the woman before he brings her back to the vehicle in handcuffs and places her inside.

According to the FHP report, the store manager said Slone was trying to sell teddy bears behind the store in Minneola earlier that day before using the pitchfork to stab a mini van.

When troopers arrived, they said they asked Slone to stop but she refused to drop her weapons before walking away, according to the arrest affidavit. The report said Slone unbuckled her seatbelt after being placed in a patrol car and began kicking at the window.

According to FHP, Slone appeared to be highly intoxicated on a stimulant drug but did not have an odor of alcohol. After being asked about her cut marks and bruises, Slone said she “felt no pain anymore and that God was in control,” the report said.

