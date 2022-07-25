Biden speaks virtually at Orlando police conference

In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., on the phone from the Treaty Room in the residence of the White House Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Washington. Biden says he's "doing great" after testing positive for COVID-19. The White House said Biden is experiencing "very mild symptoms," including a stuffy nose, fatigue and cough. He's taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. (Adam Schultz/The White House via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – President Joe Biden, who was originally slated to attend a law enforcement conference in Orlando Monday, spoke at the event virtually due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference was scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Biden was supposed to attend the NOBLE conference, which is being held at Orlando’s Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, but he had to cancel after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Biden has been working in isolation since the diagnosis. He initially had mild symptoms, but he is taking Paxlovid, and on Monday his doctor said his symptoms have almost cleared up.

The NOBLE conference is a gathering of Black law enforcement members to train, discuss and consider issues related to law enforcement and the Black community.

