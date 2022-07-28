Beachside Bash returns to Brevard County with live music, including performance from Stephen Marley

People raise their hands at an outdoor concert.

INDIALANTIC, Fla – Long Doggers Bar & Grill is celebrating 25 years in Brevard County by hosting its 5th annual beachside bash event this weekend.

The Long Doggers Beachside Bash event on Saturday at Nance Park will feature Stephen Marley, award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer, Jesse Royal, BLVK H3RO and The Ries Brothers.

Marley, the second eldest son of Bob Marley and Rita Marley, will be returning with his Babylon By Bus tour, “which includes a cavalcade of hand-picked support artists appearing at various venues across the country,” according to the event’s website.

Beachside Bash will have eight food trucks and four dessert trucks, local vendors, a full bar, family entertainment and a VIP section, the organizer said.

Some of the food trucks attending are Tacomaniacs, Dirty South BBQ, Churros and Cream, and others.

Tickets are $21 but are in limited supply, VIP tickets are already sold out.

Event organizers recommend using a ride-sharing service or biking because parking is not guaranteed.

Long Doggers and the town of Indialantic said they will not allow a single use of plastic or styrofoam on the premises of Nance Park for the Beachside Bash.

Click here to purchase tickets.

