Brevard Public Schools raising teacher salaries in tentative agreement

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard Public Schools reached a tentative agreement with the Brevard Federation of Teachers union Friday for a new contract that will raise salaries for district teachers, school officials said.

The district announced the agreement includes an average 4.2% raise for teachers and raises the base starting salary for teachers to $48,725.

[TRENDING: Is it illegal in Florida to back into a parking space? | DeSantis targets businesses, companies ‘imposing woke ideology on the economy’ | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to district officials, the agreement includes several types of payments for Brevard County teachers:

Highly Effective teachers will receive $1,400

Effective or Grandfathered teachers will receive $1,050

Teachers who have worked with the district 6 - 13 years will earn an additional $850

Teachers who have worked with the district 14 years or more will earn an additional $1,250

Lead Mentor teachers and teachers who mentor two or more new teachers will see their supplement increase to $1,000 for this year only

Teachers who mentor one new teacher will see their supplement increase to $500 for this year only

Earlier this week, school officials said the district and teachers’ union agreed to recruitment and retention bonuses for teachers at priority schools, allowing teachers at Tier 2 schools to earn up to $2,000 and teachers at Tier 3 schools to earn up to $3,000.

The district said it also agreed to a $5,000 recruitment and retention bonus for teachers at Gardendale Separate Day School.

During earlier contract talks, the district said it agreed to the following:

$3,400 - $4,400 in one-time premium pay for teachers

10 days paid parental leave

$45 for teachers to cover classes during their planning time

$1,200 Florida Retirement System-eligible supplements for teachers on the pay-for-performance salary schedule at the start of their 11th year

$2,500 supplement for Exceptional Student Education support specialists

According to district officials, this is only a tentative agreement, and BFT members must ratify the agreement, in which case the Brevard County School Board would also need to approve the agreement.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: