Brevard Schools Foundation to give away school supplies on July 30

COCOA, Fla. – The Brevard Schools Foundation is partnering with several sponsors to give out school supplies to 2,000 students.

The Supply Zone for Teachers is hosting the 20th annual Back-to-School Blast-Off on Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.

[TRENDING: Did you receive a $450 check in the mail from Gov. Ron DeSantis? Don’t throw it away, cash it | Flight hits ‘unexpected turbulence’ over Florida, sending 8 to hospital | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The event is at the Clearlake Education Center on Clearlake Road in Cocoa.

The first 2,000 students in attendance will receive free backpacks, school supplies, books, hygiene supplies and other items.

No pre-registration is required, but students must be enrolled in Brevard Public Schools and be recipients of the free or reduced lunch program.

The Brevard Schools Foundation says some 56% of students in the county live on the brink of poverty, so supplies are needed.

In August, the Brevard Schools Foundation is planning to have school supply drop-off sites throughout the county to collect even more school supplies. This will be distributed throughout the year to teachers in high-poverty schools.

For a list of school supply drop-off sites, head to the Brevard Schools Foundation website.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: