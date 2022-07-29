Fatal shooting investigated on Paddock Way in Casselberry

A shooting is under investigation in Casselberry.

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Casselberry police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home on Paddock Way.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood near Seminola Boulevard east of U.S. 17-92.

According to the Seminole County Fire Department, crews were called to the home for a shooting and found one person dead.

Video from the scene showed the neighborhood taped off, with several police cars nearby.

Police have not released any details about the shooting or victim.

Earlier this week, one person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on Sandpiper Lane in Casselberry.