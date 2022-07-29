90º

Worker seriously hurt after fall at Orlando construction site, firefighters say

Crews responded to Nemours Parkway where worker was seriously injured, officials said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

A worker had to be airlifted to the hospital after suffering a 15-foot fall from an scaffolding structure on Nemours Parkway, according to the Orlando Fire Department. (Orlando Fire Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A worker had to be flown to the hospital after falling 15 feet from scaffolding at a construction site, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

The worker fell onto the second floor of a building under construction on Nemours Parkway Friday morning.

Fire officials said Orlando’s Technical Rescue Team had to rescue the worker with a ladder truck.

Fire officials said Orlando’s Technical Rescue Team had to rescue the worker with a ladder truck and stokes basket. (Orlando Fire Department)

While officials said the worker was alert when crews rescued them, they were still flew him to the hospital due to sustaining serious injuries.

The Orlando Fire Department has not yet released any details about what caused the fall.

