1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after shooting in Apopka

Shooting occurred in area of 820 S Robinson Ave., police say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was hospitalized and another is in custody following a shooting in Apopka Monday morning, police said.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred around 10:10 a.m. in the area of 820 S Robinson Ave., near an auto body shop in Apopka.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

