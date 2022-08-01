Woman shows up at Tavares police department covered in blood; suspect with criminal history arrested

Oren Warren was arrested after a woman walked into the Tavares Police Department covered in blood, reports show.

TAVARES, Fla. – A suspect with a criminal history was arrested after a woman walked into the Tavares Police Department covered in blood, officers said.

Oren Warren, 58, was arrested Saturday morning. He is accused of stabbing and beating a friend, who is his ex-girlfriend from 20 years ago, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers said the woman walked into the police department’s lobby with stab wounds and injuries from kicks or punches. She told officers that she and Warren argued when she would not let him borrow her car, according to the affidavit.

Warren’s front door was wide open when officers arrived to his residence, reports show. Officers said they observed blood on the floor and a bloody napkin, and Warren told them he had a knife in his pocket.

Warren told officers he was intoxicated the night before and did not remember what happened. When questioned, Warren told officers his ex-girlfriend “always made him angry.”

The woman is Warren’s ex-girlfriend, but they maintained a friendship, reports show. Warren recently moved from California, where the two met, and she has been helping him with food and a place to shower, according to the affidavit.

Officers said Warren has a criminal history in California and Texas, which include a murder conviction in 1984, burglary in 1987, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2019.

Warren was taken to Lake County Jail with no bond. He faces five charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, and false imprisonment.

