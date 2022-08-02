El Potro Grill & Bar to open new location in Belle Isle Shopping Center

The new El Potro location is set in the Belle Isle Shopping Center near Orlando International Airport

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – El Potro Grill & Bar, a Mexican restaurant chain in Orlando, is gearing up to officially open a new location in the Belle Isle Shopping Center on Friday, according to a news release.

While the new Belle Isle location has undergone a soft opening for the past two weeks, it is scheduled to officially open its doors to the public Friday, Aug. 5, the release said.

According to the release, the restaurant’s interior will feature a full bar, Mexican folk artwork and multiple family-oriented dining rooms.

The chain is family-owned and features many authentic Mexican dishes, such as carne asada, street tacos and homemade tamales, the release said. (El Potro Grill & Bar)

Pablo Garcia, one of the owners of El Potro, said he has been working with business partners to open the new location.

“We are very happy that we found a great location in Belle Isle,” Garcia said. “There are a lot of hungry people, and we are ready to make them happy. Many people were thrilled that we will have a location closer to them.”

Ben Alonzo, a professor and one of Garcia’s business partners, said the new location will allow the chain to serve more customers near Orlando International Airport.

“Our customers are some of the most loyal I’ve ever seen in the restaurant industry. Some customers have been coming to our restaurants since they opened 20-something years ago,” he said. “They have been calling and emailing about our new location, which is in a great area. We will be able to serve a lot of new people near the airport.”

The chain — which originally began 22 years ago in Winter Park — is family-owned and features many authentic Mexican dishes, such as carne asada, street tacos and homemade tamales, the release said.

The new location's interior will feature a full bar, Mexican folk artwork and multiple family-oriented dining rooms. (El Potro Grill & Bar)

El Potro Grill & Bar has several other locations in the Orlando Metro Area, including Winter Park, Apopka and Kirkman. Their listed hours of operation are 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.