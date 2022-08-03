83º

LIVE

Local News

Crews tackling Brevard County wildfire endangering several structures, officials say

Wildfire near Honeysuckle Drive is endangering nearby structures in Sebastian

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fire, Sebastian, Brevard County
Officials said that the wildfire appeared near 9335 Honeysuckle Drive. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Fire crews responded to a Brevard County wildfire Wednesday afternoon that is endangering several structures near Sebastian, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Officials said that the wildfire — which grew to more than 40 acres — appeared near 9335 Honeysuckle Drive.

[TRENDING: Orlando police ID family of 5 killed in murder-suicide at Lake Nona home | Tennessee Fire leads to Florida DUI: Woman drove golf cart on I-95, troopers say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

FFS said this wildfire comes after another wildfire — dubbed “Moss Rose” — sprang up in Malabar. Fire officials said the Moss Rose fire dropped from 40% to 25% containment due to the fire jumping containment lines.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email