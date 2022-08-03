Crews tackling Brevard County wildfire endangering several structures, officials say

Officials said that the wildfire appeared near 9335 Honeysuckle Drive.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Fire crews responded to a Brevard County wildfire Wednesday afternoon that is endangering several structures near Sebastian, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Officials said that the wildfire — which grew to more than 40 acres — appeared near 9335 Honeysuckle Drive.

Brevard County - FFS enroute to 2nd wildfire @ 9335 Honeysuckle Dr. (JNO) Sebastian. Structures endangered at this time. Updates to follow. #FLFire pic.twitter.com/c8F6P6Nja7 — FFS Orlando (@FFS_Orlando) August 3, 2022

[TRENDING: Orlando police ID family of 5 killed in murder-suicide at Lake Nona home | Tennessee Fire leads to Florida DUI: Woman drove golf cart on I-95, troopers say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

FFS said this wildfire comes after another wildfire — dubbed “Moss Rose” — sprang up in Malabar. Fire officials said the Moss Rose fire dropped from 40% to 25% containment due to the fire jumping containment lines.

Moss Rose Fire is 5 acres at this time and 25% contained. The containment changed, due to the fire keep jumping the lines. Updates to follow. #FLFire pic.twitter.com/BclzMgneTx — FFS Orlando (@FFS_Orlando) August 3, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: