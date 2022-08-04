‘A Night of A Million Lights’ not returning this year

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The popular holiday event “A Night of a Million Lights” at Give Kids the World Village will not return this holiday season.

In a post on social media, the non-profit announced its now returned to full capacity and will be discontinuing the experience.

The nonprofit, founded in 1986, has been providing accommodations and vacations for families with critically ill children at no cost. The families are from all around the United States and other countries, and many of the children wish to experience the magic of the world’s premier tourist destination.

The concept for “A Night of A Million Lights” was born out of a response to the impact the pandemic had on the organization.

With the village closed, and families staying home in 2020 due to coronavirus lockdowns, the experience gave people the rare opportunity to see the entire village - and millions of twinkling Christmas lights. More than 92,000 guests attended “A Night of a Million Lights” in 2020, the non-profit said in a post.

Early last year, Give Kids The World Village began welcoming families back after a 10-month closure.

There are several ways you can help Give Kids the World village including a financial donation or volunteering.

