Maryland man wanted in rape case arrested in Flagler County

PALM COAST, Fla. – A man accused in a Maryland rape case was arrested Thursday afternoon in Flagler County by deputies acting on tips provided by U.S. Marshals, the sheriff’s office said.

Shawn Patrick Scott, 41, of Glen Burnie, was arrested after U.S. Marshals conducting surveillance saw him enter a vehicle and requested that Flagler deputies conduct a traffic stop, which occurred around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 100 and Interstate 95, according to a charging affidavit.

Scott had a warrant out of Maryland’s Anne Arundel County, where he faces charges of first and second-degree assault, second-degree rape and a third-degree sex offense, a news release stated.

According to the release, Scott had been hiding in a home in the Seminole Woods area.

Scott is being held in the Flagler County jail on no bond as he awaits extradition.

