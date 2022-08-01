Palm Coast man arrested in human trafficking investigation, Flagler deputies say

Peter Strickland was arrested as a suspect of child molestation, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man suspected of child molestation was arrested Thursday in a human trafficking investigation, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Peter Strickland, 32, is suspected of having sexual relations with victims ranging from 13 to 17 years of age.

According to a charging affidavit, Strickland told deputies he provided the victims with items of value in exchange for sexual activity. Strickland also told deputies he had videos of some of the sexual encounters, the affidavit shows.

Deputies said Strickland was interviewed at his workplace, Palm Coast Utilities, when he told them he had about 15 sexual relations over the past two years.

Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release that anyone who takes away a child’s innocence deserves to be behind bars.

“I hope this arrest will allow some closure to the victims and they are able to get the help they need,” Staly said. “And to anyone who thinks they’ll get away with preying on our children, here’s the reminder that we will not stop until you’re arrested and unable to hurt another child ever again.”

Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin said in the news release there is no indication that Strickland committed these acts while on the job as a utility worker.

Strickland faces charges of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, a second-degree felony. He is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility under a $100,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who believes they or someone they know was victimized by Strickland is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.

