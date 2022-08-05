Winter Park woman to be sentenced for tampering with evidence after murder acquittal

A Winter Park woman not guilty of murdering her husband in their home in January 2019 will return to court Friday to be sentenced for tampering with evidence.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Winter Park woman not guilty of murdering her husband in their home in January 2019 will return to court Friday to be sentenced for tampering with evidence.

Danielle Redlick, 48, was acquitted in June in the murder of her husband, UCF executive Michael Redlick. The jury, however, found her guilty of tampering with evidence.

Redlick posted a $15,000 bond for the charge and was released from jail shortly after her acquittal on murder charges.

During the trial, Redlick said she stabbed her husband in self-defense in 2019.

State prosecutors, though, argued Redlick waited 11 hours to call 911 and said she used the time to clean the scene.

It’s not clear what punishment Redlick could face for tampering with evidence, but in Florida a defendant could face up to five years in prison, five years of probation and a $5,000 fine.

Redlick’s sentencing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Orange County Courthouse.