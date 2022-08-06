11-year-old missing, endangered out of Ocklawaha, Marion County deputies say

An 11-year-old girl was reported missing and endangered after she was last seen in Ocklawaha Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 11-year-old Arianna Lauren Michelle Ames was last seen walking in the 13100 block of Southeast 145th Avenue in Ocklawaha.

Deputies added Arianna Ames was seen getting into what may have been a black four-door vehicle occupied by her biological parents — William “Billy” Ames and Vanessa Villanueva — neither of whom have custody over the girl.

Arianna Ames was wearing light-blue jeans and a white champion shirt with rainbow-colored lettering, deputies said. The sheriff’s office reported she has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 73 pounds and is approximately 4 feet tall.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Arianna Ames or either of her biological parents’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.