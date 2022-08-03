Person found dead in car at Red Lobster parking lot, Osceola deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A person was found dead inside a vehicle at a Red Lobster parking lot in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the person was found at the Red Lobster on 7780 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway after they responded to a report of a suspicious incident on Wednesday.

No other information has been released as detectives are investigating the case. The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 407-348-2222.

