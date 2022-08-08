Man steals construction equipment, causes $10K in damage, Flagler deputies say

Randy Wealand, 56, is accused of stealing a $60,000 JLG Lull, according to Flagler County deputies.

BEVERLY BEACH, Fla. – A man is accused of entering a construction site and stealing equipment to “go on a joy ride” Saturday morning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Randy Wealand, 56, was arrested after stealing a $60,000 JLG Lull forklift. He was seen riding it for over two miles in Beverly Beach, deputies said.

[TRENDING: Florida gas prices continue to fall, reaching lowest price since March | In this Florida city, when drivers go the wrong way, most don’t crash. Here’s why | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to the sheriff’s office, Wealand drove over two fire hydrants, a Charter Communications fiber node and resident mailboxes. He also broke several sections of sidewalks, deputies said.

The damage is estimated at more than $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Rick Staly said in a press release that Wealand would have caused more damage if he wasn’t stopped.

“This career criminal decided to go on a joy ride with a large piece of construction equipment,” Staly said. " Another win for ‘see something, say something,’ so a special thank you to the citizens who called us and helped prevent this dirtbag from continuing his dangerous path of destruction.”

JLG Lull (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Wealand has a criminal history in Pennsylvania and Florida, deputies said. He has three felony convictions in Pennsylvania and eight felony convictions in Florida, according to FCSO.

Wealand faces charges of grand theft, theft from a construction site, felony criminal mischief and trespass on a construction site. He is being held in the Sheriff Perry Hall Detention Facility with a $12,500 bond.

Ad

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: