Orange County voted to adopt Vision Zero Strategy to ensure pedestrian safety

Drivers may not realize pedestrians are legally allowed to cross most roads anywhere.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – Orange County Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to adopt Vision Zero, a strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and injuries, according to officials.

The strategy was proposed by Humberto Castillero, the Orange County public works traffic engineering division manager, during a work session, officials said.

Vision Zero Strategy (Orange County)

Following Castillero’s presentation, the board voted unanimously to adopt a resolution making the county one of nearly 50 communities that make up the Vision Zero Network.

The county said each year, more than 40,000 people are killed on American streets, and Vision Zero acknowledged that many factors contribute to safe mobility, like roadway design, speed, behaviors, technologies and policies.

In order to avoid traffic accidents and protect pedestrians and bicyclists from vehicles, Vision Zero uses rectangular rapid-flashing beacons, raised crosswalks, leading pedestrian intervals, pedestrian crossing islands, pedestrian hybrid beacons, road diets, and crosswalk visibility enhancements, according to a news release.

The county said they want to set clear goals and achieve the shared goal of zero fatalities and severe injuries by 2040.

