Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner

Ocho was rescued by the Orlando Firefighters from station 8 on Friday.

ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner.

The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse until she can be reunited with her family, according to a news release.

Ocho, the puppy rescued by Orlando firefighters. (Orlando Fire Department)

The Orlando Fire Department said they are requesting the community’s help to find Ocho’s owner.

If someone knows the owner of Ocho, please email ofdpublicrelations@orlando.gov.

