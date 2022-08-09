Seminole school board candidate files lawsuit over fellow candidate’s residency

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A candidate for the Seminole County School Board election filed a lawsuit Friday claiming another school board candidate violated election laws.

Dana Fernandez, who is running for the school board’s District 5 seat, told News 6 that fellow candidate Autumn Garick — who is also running for the District 5 seat — did not live in the district at the time of qualification for the election, which was June 17.

Florida law requires that school board candidates must be a resident of the districts for which they seek election.

According to the lawsuit, Garick changed the address on her voter ID to show she lived in Sanford prior to seeking qualification. The lawsuit goes on to show Garick instead continued to live at her “True Residence” in Oviedo at the time of qualification.

According to the Seminole County Property Appraiser’s website, Garick is listed as a co-owner for properties in Sanford and Oviedo.

The lawsuit, however, reads that the Sanford property is a vacant lot and that Garick “is still occupying the True Residence during the day and overnight along with her husband and children.”

The lawsuit also shows the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson already printed and/or distributed ballots with Garick’s name on them as a choice for the upcoming election on Aug. 23.

As such, Fernandez is seeking “injunctive relief” in the event that Garick is found to be unqualified, which may include follow-up flyers sent out to voters informing them of Garick’s disqualification, the lawsuit reads.

News 6 reached out to Garick for comment, though we have not yet received any response.

The school board elections in Seminole County will be held on Aug. 23. Check back with News 6 for live coverage during the elections.

[NEWS 6 HAS ATTACHED THE LAWSUIT DOCUMENTS BELOW]

