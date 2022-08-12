Florida reports 120,018 new COVID cases as CDC drops quarantine, social distancing from guidelines

A man walks past a social distancing sign in the area of Covent Garden, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Many scientists are pressing the British government to re-impose social restrictions and speed up booster vaccinations as coronavirus infection rates, already Europe's highest, rise once more. The U.K. recorded 49,156 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Oct. 18, the largest number since mid-July. New infections averaged 43,000 a day over the past week, a 15% increase on the week before.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida on Friday reported 120,018 cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A day prior to publishing these latest numbers, the agency dropped quarantine and social distancing recommendations from its COVID-19 guidelines, what officials said was spurred by estimates that 95% of Americans 16 and up — whether from vaccinations or infections — now have some level of immunity to the virus. The agency now no longer recommends that people quarantine for at least five days after coming into contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19, but it said those who catch the virus should still isolate themselves for the same five-day time period.

[TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad, toddler removed from flight in Orlando | Kennedy Space Center now offering free admission to teachers nationwide | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

New cases in the last week have remained stable worldwide, according to a report Wednesday by the World Health Organization. Among a 19% rise in new virus-related deaths in the Middle East and the same figures falling 15% in Europe, 10% in the Americas and more than 70% in Africa, the agency said global COVID-19 deaths are down by 9%.

The omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises nearly 70% of reported cases, remaining the dominant strain, yet the WHO advised its ability to track COVID-19 data in general remains compromised as countries drop virus-related testing and surveillance efforts.

As U.S. health officials turn their attention to putting a cork in the monkeypox outbreak, President Joe Biden on Aug. 1 tapped Robert Fenton and Dr. Demetre Daskalakis to serve as White House coordinators to that effect. Fenton helped lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s mass vaccination effort for COVID-19 as the agency’s administrator, while Daskalakis — Fenton’s deputy in their new role — is director of the CDC’s HIV prevention division. According to the White House, Fenton and Daskalakis are responsible for developing the “strategy and operations to combat the current monkeypox outbreak, including equitably increasing the availability of tests, vaccinations and treatments.”

Ad

Closer to home, school is back in session for Central Florida students. News 6 has asked nine local school districts about their back-to-school COVID-19 protocols, hearing back about such things as changes to the time students must spend isolating after a positive test, districts embracing the CDC’s latest direction and those not monitoring the virus at all. See the responses we’ve received here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the CDC and the state on Aug. 12:

Cases

There were 120,018 new coronavirus cases over the last two weeks.

Florida has seen 6,909,416 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Ad

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health reported a cumulative death toll in Florida of 78,559. There were 994 fatalities recorded over the past two weeks, which we get by subtracting the number of deaths reported by DOH two weeks ago (77,565) from the current cumulative death toll.

The state stopped reporting the number of non-residents who died in Florida when the new weekly reporting method began.

Hospitalizations

The state Agency for Health Care Administration deleted its current COVID-19 hospitalization database and the state is no longer reporting how many patients have been hospitalized with the virus. However, Florida is still required to report that information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the CDC continues to release that information online. The most recent hospital numbers show 3,802 adult and 73 pediatric patients in Florida.

Ad

Positivity rate

The Florida Department of Health reported the percent of positive results from coronavirus tests was 18.4% for the week of Aug. 5 but did not provide how many people were tested during the past two weeks. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Below is the Central Florida region breakdown of new cases and new vaccination numbers between Aug. 5 - Aug. 11.

County Total cases as of Aug. 11 New cases since Aug. 5 Total people vaccinated Percent of 6 mo+ population vaccinated Brevard 159,779 1,332 421,576 68% Flagler 26,315 239 80,253 67% Lake 99,481 826 256,525 67% Marion 95,854 876 231,319 61% Orange 441,074 2,911 1,105,870 75% Osceola 132,958 999 328,582 79% Polk 236,566 2,146 468,766 63% Seminole 121,778 909 333,082 69% Sumter 26,546 234 105,450 66% Volusia 137,683 1,103 358,569 63%

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.

Ad

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: