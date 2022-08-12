Former Oviedo High School teacher found guilty of trying to meet minor for sex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Oviedo High School teacher was found guilty of trying to meet with a minor sex, according to the Department of Justice.

Dennis Lee Line, 51, was arrested in February by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. He was found guilty of one count of attempting to coerce or entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Prosecutors argued the 51-year-old made arrangements to try and meet a teen at an Orlando restaurant. According to an arrest affidavit, Line used the online alias “Stephen” when he began exchanging messages with a detective posing as a 15-year-old girl.

The detective made clear to Line the girl they were portraying in the messages was 15 years old, according to the affidavit. Line told the detective he was “absolutely okay” with the age difference and said he was unhappy in his marriage, the affidavit said.

He was a teacher at Oviedo High School from July 2001 to May 2018 and he also worked at Universal Orlando Resort.

Line is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

