‘Our community has to show up:’ Orlando church leads caravan to the polls

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando church is leading efforts to make sure voters head to the polls to cast their ballots during the 2022 primary election.

Voters participated in “Impact Sunday” at the Experience Christian Center in Orlando. Senior pastor Bishop Derrick McRae said a hearse lead dozens of vehicles from the church to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office.

“And this is very impactful to the Black community especially as we know how we come together for funerals and processions such as this,” McRae said.

Impactful was the key message during Sunday’s service. McRae said the caravan was part of “Impact Sunday,” which is an effort to get parishioners to the polls to cast their vote.

“A lot of times we’re really focused on registering people to vote, but we’re not as focused all the time on making sure that they actually vote. Today we’re going to make sure that they actually vote,” McRae said.

McRae said in the past this has been known as Souls to the Polls. He said the African American community is underrepresented at the voting booth, so this is making sure their voices are heard.

“That they understand that people are living here, that we have needs as well and that we also understand the power of our vote,” he said.

The Experience Christian Center partnered with 10 other churches. They all came together to make sure people voted.

McRae said this is an important election.

“A lot of times we get distracted by looking at the national elections with the presidential that we forget that it’s really the local elections that impact us the most,” McRae said. “Voting is important and our community has to show up.”

