UCF police say this new tool will help in active shooter situations

With the fall semester starting next week at University of Central Florida, officers on campus are getting trained on how to breach locked doors in case of an emergency by using a breaching kit.

Orange County firefighters brought out a team of instructors on Wednesday to show officers what to do in case of an active shooter situation.

“Due to the current events in our country, it’s sad but we want to be prepared as much as possible if it happens here that way we can response appropriately,” Lt. Kevin Nazario with Orange County Fire Rescue said.

Making forced entry isn’t the only scenario we saw during the training but breaking a chain could also be challenging.

“We’re trying to up our game and make sure that we have more tools in the toolbox for our patrol officers to make sure they have the proper equipment here to make sure they get the job done,” Cpl. Gerard Flood with the UCF Police Department said.

Flood explained timing is everything when it comes to emergencies.

“Seconds count. We can’t have our officers being stagnated on the outside if they can’t get in there so we are going to give as many tools possible so they can get in there as quickly as possible,” he said.

UCF police have already received some breaching kits though every patrol officer should have a kit within the next month.

