Vigil held in Winter Garden to honor local soldier killed in training exercise

A candlelight vigil was held near Foundation Academy in Windermere Tuesday evening following the death of a local soldier last week.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Several hundred people came together on the football field at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden on Tuesday evening to honor the life of Evan Fitzgibbon, 23, who died in Georgia last week during a training exercise.

Fitzgibbon’s parents thanked the crowd for supporting them during this time.

“I’m not very good at this, but we asked if we could just thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts,” Cindy Fitzgibbon said.

“I’d say one of the most difficult things in life is when you surpass your children. I’m so blessed,” John Fitzgibbon said.

Fitzgibbon was killed on Aug. 9.

A civilian liaison on behalf of the US Army Secretary attended and reiterated how the family of the 23-year-old soldier will continue to be supported by his military family.

Family friends in attendance said Fitzgibbon’s parents have always been proud of their son.

“There’s never been a more proud mother of her child, ever,” family friend Tammy McLean said.

“They are an amazing family. She always said it took a village to raise a family, and the family is very strong in their faith,” family friend Nadine Cannon said

The city of Windermere also said they will escort Fitzgibbon’s casket to his funeral.

