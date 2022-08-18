3 men indicted in 2018 beating death of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger

OCALA, Fla. – Three men have been indicted in connection to the 2018 beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

“Freddy” Fotios Geas, 55; “Pauly” Paul DeCologero, 48; and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, DOJ officials said in a news release.

Geas and DeCologero were accused of striking Bulger several times in the head, causing Bulger’s death, while the three were incarcerated at the U.S. Penitentiary Hazleton in West Virginia, authorities said.

According to the DOJ, Geas and DeCologero are also facing charges for aiding and abetting first-degree murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Geas faces a separate charge of murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence. McKinnon faces a separate charge of making false statements to a federal agent.

While Geas is still being held at USP Hazleton, DeCologero was moved from the prison but remains in the federal prison system, officials said.

McKinnon was on a federal supervised release at the time of the indictment and was arrested Thursday by FBI agents in Ocala, according to FBI Jacksonville Public Affairs Officer Amanda Videll.

Bulger was serving a life sentence during his incarceration at USP Hazleton following a conviction in 2013 for a multitude of crimes, including 11 murders. He was one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives for 16 years before his arrest in 2011.

According to DOJ officials, Bulger was 89 years old when he died.

