Local News

Eatonville honors, celebrates 135 years with Founders Day Festival

Grammy-nominated group After 7 performing

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Eatonville, Florida, is the oldest black-incorporated municipality in the United States. It was incorporated in 1887 (Robert Brown, WKMG-TV)

EATONVILLE, Fla. – Eatonville is celebrating 135 years with its Founders Day Festival this weekend.

The town of Eatonville was incorporated in 1887 and the two-day festival “pays homage to the Town of Eatonville and its impact nationally on the Chitlin’ Circuit performers who performed during segregation and Jim Crow time periods,” organizers said.

“The Town of Eatonville was one of few places many Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famers could perform and find housing during segregation and Jim Crow Law periods of time. Attendees will get to experience the essence of African American culture and music at (its) finest,” the event website said.

The Founders Day Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, themed “Tribute to the Culture” and “Southern Soul Sunday” respectively. There will be several artists performing, including Grammy-nominated group After 7.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

