Opossum found in girl’s bathroom at elementary school, Brevard deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An opossum was found in a girl’s bathroom at Indialantic Elementary School Tuesday, prompting a school resource deputy to take action, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said School Resource Deputy Matt Swartz arrived at the school Tuesday morning, assuming “it was going to be just another regular day.”

However, after the bell rang, Swartz was told that an “intruder” had barricaded themselves in the girl’s bathroom, deputies said.

Swartz found an opossum in the bathroom and set up a perimeter with crime scene tape to ensure that students stayed safe, the sheriff’s office stated.

Deputies added that Swartz blocked the door and stood guard until a Wild Florida Rescue crew arrived to capture and remove the opossum.

“As you can see, Deputy Swartz had a little fun with the incident, and our friends at Wild Florida Rescue did what they do best... protect and rescue animals in our community!!” the sheriff’s office wrote on their Facebook page.

