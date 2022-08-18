Step into the ‘Magic Shop:’ K-pop market fair highlights over 30 artists at Orlando brewery

ORLANDO, Fla. – All things K-pop are taking over an Orlando brewery with an artist market event this Saturday.

The KPOP Fanart Fair will have over 30 artists throughout Brewlando Brewing and outside the brewery from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

From prints to clothing to decorative items, there will be items related to various K-pop groups — such as BTS, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together, Blackpink, Twice and more — to purchase.

Buttons pictured below are inspired by songs from Tomorrow x Together, created by NiceuArts.

Tomorrow x Together buttons from NiceuArts (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Many of the items are inspired by songs, music videos, concert performances or the artists themselves.

There will be music blasting from a live DJ, prizes and a photo area for guests.

Enigmasticks designed stickers, pictured below, inspired by Jimin Park of BTS.

Stickers of Jimin Park of BTS created by Enigmasticks. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

In addition to the artists’ products, there will also be food trucks and restaurants serving up specialties during the event:

Introducing all our artists & vendors who will be there this Saturday at the K-POP FanArt Fair! Screenshot this for reference!



> Ample seating for you to eat/drink, do PC trading, or just sit & enjoy the music!



> 32 fan artists & 5 food vendors to choose from! pic.twitter.com/xUgKR3ULq8 — Purple You Orlando (@purpleyou_orl) August 16, 2022

The first 125 people to enter the event will receive a free tote bag that can be personalized with a favorite K-pop group, organizers said.

Purple You Orlando is a group that organizes events celebrating the K-pop group BTS and gives a space for artists and vendors to sell their work to fans in Orlando.

Admission is free, but visitors are asked to RSVP ahead of the event. Click here to fill out the online form.

Tote designed by Korean Babes Tee, pictured below, is inspired by the group BTS and their fanbase, ARMY.

Tote designed by Korean Babes Tee. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

