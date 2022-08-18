World’s largest moth found in Washington

BELLEVUE, Wash. – An Atlas Moth was discovered last month in Bellevue, Washington.

It’s the first time the insect has ever been spotted in the United States.

The moth’s name hints at the fact that its wing looks like paper map.

When photographed next to a human hand, you can see its size is roughly 10 inches across. Its sheer size is shocking.

The creature is usually found in Asia. It’s considered a tropical moth.

It’s unclear how it traveled to the United States or if it can even survive Bellevue’s climate.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture said the insects don’t pose a public health threat.

The agency is asking people to report sightings. It will help determine if this creature is traveling alone, or if there is in fact a population in the area.

