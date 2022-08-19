‘I am barely making it:’ Kissimmee mother reaches out after daughter’s murder

A Kissimmee mother is looking for her community to help get results after her daughter was killed in Georgia.

“I don’t see how I can... I am barely making it,” mother Christina Grayson said.

Grayson shared pictures and memories with News 6 of her daughter, 19-year-old Delila, who was found dead Monday in Clayton County, Georgia.

Officers say 20-year-old Kathan Guzman choked Delila to death. He’s faces charges of malice murder and aggravated assault.

Investigators said it happened after the two had an argument at their home in Georgia.

According to officers, Guzman called dispatch, admitting to choking Grayson.

When police arrived at the scene, Delila was found dead in a bathtub.

“How could you? How could you take her from us like this?” Christina Grayson said during her interview with News 6.

Grayson said she is now left with more questions than answers.

Both Guzman and Delila attended Poinciana High School, according to Grayson, before moving to Georgia to start a new life.

Grayson said it stings because Delila was set to come back and attend Valencia college to study nursing.

She said the sign of something going wrong for her daughter wasn’t visible until it was too late

“If I would’ve known when she came back two weeks ago, I would’ve never let her go,” Grayson said.

Grayson currently has 100% disability after serving 14 years in the Army.

She still supports four children on her own. Grayson said she and Delila’s father are divorced, and both are having a hard time burying their daughter.

Grayson said, “We need help. The military is paying for some of her proceeds, but it’s hard being a single parent.”

Grayson said it’ll be a long road to heal, but she’ll hold on to her memories of her Delila.

“She loved everyone, everyone... She wanted to travel. She wasn’t afraid to go. I was so proud,” Grayson said.

Guzman is currently being held on no bond at Clayton County Jail.

Grayson said any bit of help will be appreciated, she has left us with a link to a GoFundMe to help bury Delila. You can find that link by clicking here.

