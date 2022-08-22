Ocala man charged in beating death of ‘Whitey’ Bulger to stay jailed until trial

OCALA, Fla. – An Ocala man charged with the murder of a former Boston mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger will stay in jail until his trial.

Sean McKinnon, 36, was arrested in Ocala last Thursday.

According to a federal indictment, investigators accused McKinnon and two others in beating Bulger, 89, to death at a West Virginia federal prison in 2018.

FILE - This June 23, 2011, file booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "Whitey" Bulger. Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of Bulger in a West Virginia prison. The Justice Department announced the charges against Fotios "Freddy" Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP, File)

McKinnon is charged with making false statements to a federal agent and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

During a detention hearing at the federal courthouse in Ocala on Monday, McKinnon’s defense attorney argued that his client should be allowed to post bond and be released from jail.

SAN FRANCISCO - NOVEMBER 16: Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger, Jr. poses for a mugshot on his arrival at the Federal Penitentiary at Alcatraz on November 16, 1959 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

The federal magistrate ruled against him, arguing keeping him in jail will keep the community safe and guarantee his appearance at future court hearings.

According to court records, McKinnon will be transferred to West Virginia to face the federal charges.

McKinnon was on a federal supervised release at the time of the indictment and was arrested Thursday by FBI agents in Ocala, according to FBI Jacksonville Public Affairs Officer Amanda Videll.

Bulger was serving a life sentence during his incarceration at USP Hazleton following a conviction in 2013 for a multitude of crimes, including 11 murders. He was one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives for 16 years before his arrest in 2011.

