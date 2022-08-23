Family escapes Altamonte Springs house fire

A family and dog escaped a house fire in Altamonte Springs after flames started in the bedroom, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The department said firefighters responded to a home on Prairie Lake Cove around 5:20 a.m.

It was determined the fire started in the bedroom and was spreading when crews arrived, firefighters said.

📍 This morning structure fire residential Prairie Lake Cv in Altamonte. Fire started in bedroom & was spreading. All family members & dog cleared out. Knocked down on fire at 5:21 and arrival at 5:19. Fire under control at 5:24. Altamonte life & safety to investigate cause pic.twitter.com/uYQbcUmbXl — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) August 23, 2022

The department said the family and a dog were able to get out of the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

