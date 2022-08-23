79º

Family escapes Altamonte Springs house fire

Crews say fire started in bedroom

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A family and dog escaped a house fire in Altamonte Springs after flames started in the bedroom, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The department said firefighters responded to a home on Prairie Lake Cove around 5:20 a.m.

It was determined the fire started in the bedroom and was spreading when crews arrived, firefighters said.

The department said the family and a dog were able to get out of the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email