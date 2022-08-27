Flight from Orlando to Utah ends with person in hospital, Delta spokesman says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Delta plane flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City Friday afternoon resulted in reports of three people being injured after the plane experienced turbulence, a Delta spokesman told News 6.

Delta flight 394 experienced moderate turbulence midflight likely in the Arkansas area, according to the spokesman.

The flight successfully landed in Salt Lake City afterward, though three people on board the flight had sustained “unknown” injuries to an “unknown” extent, the spokesman added.

According to the spokesman, the three injured were treated by paramedics at the airport. Two were released, and one was taken to the hospital, he added.

Six crew members and 143 passengers were on board the flight, which lasted approximately four-and-a-half hours, according to Delta’s website.

