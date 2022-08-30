Company recalls GreenWise organic animal crackers sold at Publix stores across southeast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Toufayan Bakery, the maker of Publix GreenWise Organic Animal Crackers, announced a voluntary recall of a batch of the cookies “due to an undeclared tree nut allergen,” according to a statement from Publix.

The product was distributed to Publix Supermarkets in seven states, including Florida. The other states were Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

[TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home | ‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange County family’s pool | Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The cookies have an expiration date of Feb. 5, 2023, and the UPC is 0-41415-12009-9, which can be found on the back of the pouch.

The recalled batch comes in 8-ounce packages and may contain coconut, which may cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction to anyone with a allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts, according to the release.

Publix said that an investigation determined the problem was caused by a breakdown in the production and packaging process.

Customers that purchased the Publix GreenWise Organic Animal Crackers can return the product to their local store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall may contact the Toufayan Bakery at 1-813-754-5565.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: