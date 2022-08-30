‘A tremendous void:’ Family of 19-year-old found shot in car seeks help finding her killer

Raniyah A’shanti Gandy was shot and critically injured at The Park at Highgate on North Powers Drive near Silver Star Road. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of a 19-year-old woman found shot in a car at an Orange County apartment complex in June held a news conference on Tuesday to plead for help in finding the killer.

Raniyah A’shanti Gandy was shot and critically injured at The Park at Highgate on North Powers Drive near Silver Star Road. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the gunshots were likely fired from another vehicle. Video from the scene showed bullet holes in the driver-side window of a car, with dozens of evidence markers nearby.

Chanta Parson, Gandy’s mother, spoke alongside attorney Greg Francis surrounded by family members.

“I lost my one and only child and we’re here today. We are devastated. She came from a very loving family. And I’m asking the public to please, any information that you may have, no matter how small you think it is, please call Crimeline,” she said. “You can remain anonymous if that’s what you’re worried about. We are hurting. We have a tremendous void.”

Deputies said they are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Orange County on June 1.

Francis said Gandy was visiting a friend at the apartment complex when the shots were fired. He said it is unknown whether the friend was in the car or by the car, but the person was in the vicinity.

“Given the amount of bullets that were found on the scene, it seemed like that, that at least her car was a target. I don’t know if in fact she was the target,” he said when asked if she was caught in crossfire.

The attorney said tips on the shooting continue to “trickle in,” but he hopes there will be more of a push for information after the news conference and with a higher reward for any tip leading to an arrest.

Earlier this month, Crimeline doubled a reward for information leading to Gandy’s killer to up to $10,000.

“That’s why we’re here today to make sure that there is a name and a face and not just some random victim but in fact, this was a young lady who was a member of a family who was very enterprising and someone who should not have been killed like this,” he said.

The woman’s mother described her daughter as vibrant, outgoing and fun. She said her daughter had plans to start her own business.

“Please come forward, the violence has to stop. Another mother doesn’t need to be sitting in the position that I’m at right now. It’s very tough for me. The violence needs to stop,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

