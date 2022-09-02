Florida’s Fourth Estate: Hosts show off their knowledge of Sunshine State trivia

News 6 floor director and Florida trivia guru Steve Griffiths tests Florida's Fourth Estate hosts Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden on how well they know their state.

There’s more to the Sunshine State than Florida Man, gators and hurricanes.

How well do you know the state you call home?

With nearly a thousand people moving to Florida every day there are bound to be some gaps in state knowledge.

Quick, when did Florida become a state?

What’s the population of the Sunshine State?

If you got both of those right then chances are you have generations of Florida blood running through your veins.

In case you are wondering, Florida became the 27th state on March 3, 1845.

This year Florida is expected to have 22 million residents making it the 3rd most populous state in the country.

This week on Florida’s Fourth Estate anchors Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden are putting you to the test and learning a few things along the way.

They want to know what you know about the state so many people love to berate.

So, they invited Steve Griffiths on to help out. He is not a name you may recognize but Matt and Ginger work with him daily. He is their floor director, but, he has also managed trivia nights in years past and still goes strong on the trivia scene.