Tree falls on Ocala apartment building, displaces 12 units

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A large tree fell on an Ocala apartment building Saturday night, displacing 12 units, according to fire rescue.

Ocala Fire Rescue said it responded to Saddleworth Green Apartments on 2901 SW 41st St. around 8 p.m.

Fire rescue said a large tree found on top of a building appeared to have been in the process of being cut.

Officials said the building was cleared out and there were no reported injuries.

Twelve of the units were damaged and uninhabitable, fire rescue said. Red Cross is assisting the families of those units.

This apartment complex was also damaged earlier this year when an EF-1 tornado traveled a path of approximately 25 miles from Dunnellon to Ocala over 28 minutes.

