3 shot while riding in car in Brevard

COCOA, Fla. – Three people were shot late Saturday while riding in a car in Brevard County, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Burnett Road and State Road 520, not far from the city limits of Cocoa.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, an adult and two juveniles reported being shot while riding in a vehicle. The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Sheriff’s officials said an investigation is ongoing as agents attempt to learn more details about the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS. All calls are confidential and callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

