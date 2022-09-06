Orange County man faces charges in deaths of 2 men near Florida Mall, sheriff’s office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting deaths of two brothers near the Florida Mall in August, the sheriff’s office said.

A previous version of this story incorrectly reported an Orange County deputy was accused in the deaths of Dylan Michael Jimenez and Bryan Matthew Richardson. We apologize for our mistake.

Rafael Villaverde, 24, who was later identified as a third man involved in the shooting, faces second-degree murder charges after the fatal shootings of brothers Jimenez, 21, and Richardson, 28, according to deputies.

[TRENDING: Tail-gator? Reptile seen tied to vehicle on I-95 in Brevard County | Here are the airlines with the most delays | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Deputies responded to 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail around 12:36 p.m. on Aug. 6 after reports of a shooting. Investigators said Jimenez and Richardson initially got into a fight with Villaverde near Heritage Hotel in Orlando. During the fight, Jimenez and Villaverde shot one another, deputies said.

Deadly Deputy-involved shooting at the Heritage Hotel along Orange Blossom Trail

Deputies arriving at the scene said they attempted to treat Jimenez and were alerted to the fact that Richardson, who was nearby, was holding a firearm.

According to investigators, Richardson did not drop the gun when directed to do so, and one deputy fired his weapon, shooting Richardson. Both Richardson and Jimenez were later pronounced dead at the hospital, deputies said.

Body camera video released by the sheriff’s office later in August shows the moments leading up to Richardson being shot and killed.

Ad

WARNING: Body camera video contains graphic content.

Body camera video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday shows the moments leading up to a man being fatally shot by a deputy earlier this month.

Body camera video released on the sheriff’s office’s social media platforms included Orange County Sheriff John Mina explaining the situation leading up to the shooting. News 6, however, has decided to not include the sheriff’s video statement as it was a recorded message that allowed no opportunity for follow-up questions.

News 6 asked the sheriff’s office if the female deputy was aware Richardson had a gun, and a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said in an email, in part, “we are not able to answer any of your questions because the investigation is ongoing.”

News 6 requested the entire body camera video from the sheriff’s office, but the agency said, “This is what is being released at this time, as per our policy.”

Ad

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: