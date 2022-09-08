Man shot in Johnson Village; Orlando police ask for tips

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot Wednesday night in an Orlando neighborhood, police said.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Starks Street in Johnson Village, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

No suspect information was available at the time of this writing.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Orlando police at 911, or Crimeline at **8477(TIPS).

Note: Given the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the scene and not necessarily its exact location.

